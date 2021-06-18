Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government





Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed on Friday that the

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg will be reopened in phases, starting from next week.

The hospital was closed from late April, following a fire incident that gutted several floors. Almost 1 000 patients had to be relocated to other hospitals. Kubayi-Ngubane says the oncology department will be the first to open next week.

Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe has more.

We have to follow the government procurement process. The priority is ensuring that those fire doors are installed. The initial plan was to open within seven days. The Gauteng provincial government is in charge through the Department of Infrastructure. Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government

I can't give a day (I will do so) as soon as I get a report that all the doors have been installed. Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government

Are you not worried about the long delay?

It is unacceptable, it is not something I am proud of. The doors to the oncology department are currently being installed. We are working block by block. The doors for all the other buildings have been ordered. We are working on the development of a fire plan, a safety plan. (Bar the oncology department) there were no plans for the entire buildings. Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government

