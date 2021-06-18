We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa





Last Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the sale of 51% of the national carrier to Takatso Consortium.

Government will retain 49% of SAA.

Some unions, politicians and experts have cried foul over the deal and have asked a number of questions about it. One of them is former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Shilowa joins John Perlman to talk about some of the concerns he raised in a column published on News24.

I think the point I'm making is that, from my own experience as Gauteng Premier, doing a public-private partnership process for Gautrain, for Maruping in the World Heritage Site or The Innovation Hub, the processes are very clear; it says, firstly you indicate 'this is what we're looking for' and then you have a bidding process. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

So, at the time when the minister announced he would've said 'we called for requests for proposals, we received them from 50 or 10 companies, we sifted through them, we ended up with five, out of this five, we chose this one...' at the moment, me and you don't know if there was a bidding process. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

