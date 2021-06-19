COVID-19: South Africa records 10,510 new cases and 118 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 10,510 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,796,589.

One hundred and eighteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,441 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the recovery front, 1,632,182 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,069,346 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.