LISTEN: Neurological effects of Covid-19
A new study has identified mechanisms by which Covid-19 can lead to Alzheimer's disease-like dementia.
The findings of the study indicate an overlap between Covid-19 and brain changes common in Alzheimer's.
The study conducted by Dr Cheng (and others/et al) from Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in the US, also found ways that may inform risk management and therapeutic strategies for Covid-19-associated cognitive impairment.
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about this.
Since we have gotten to know about Covid-19 disease, the focus has been on the more physical manifestation of the illness but towards the middle of last year, we started to see that people who have recovered from Covid-19 or are presenting with Covid-19, sometimes present with a neurological type of symptoms.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
One of the common things is a disease that is almost like Alzheimer where there is dementia that is memory losses amongst people that are recovering from Covid-19 or those who have what we call long Covid.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Dr Nyati says the latest research is showing that 34% of people that have had Covid-19 may present with these neurological manifestations within six months of them having received the diagnosis.
Listen to the full interview below...
