LISTEN: Neurological effects of Covid-19





A new study has identified mechanisms by which Covid-19 can lead to Alzheimer's disease-like dementia.

The findings of the study indicate an overlap between Covid-19 and brain changes common in Alzheimer's.

The study conducted by Dr Cheng (and others/et al) from Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in the US, also found ways that may inform risk management and therapeutic strategies for Covid-19-associated cognitive impairment.

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about this.

Since we have gotten to know about Covid-19 disease, the focus has been on the more physical manifestation of the illness but towards the middle of last year, we started to see that people who have recovered from Covid-19 or are presenting with Covid-19, sometimes present with a neurological type of symptoms. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

One of the common things is a disease that is almost like Alzheimer where there is dementia that is memory losses amongst people that are recovering from Covid-19 or those who have what we call long Covid. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Dr Nyati says the latest research is showing that 34% of people that have had Covid-19 may present with these neurological manifestations within six months of them having received the diagnosis.

