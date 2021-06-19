Streaming issues? Report here
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation

19 June 2021 11:10 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Employment
Job creation
women entrepreneurs
Lionesses of Africa

Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs.

At least 90% of women entrepreneurs in South Africa have indicated that job creation was an important consideration in starting their business.

This is according to a recent study done by Lionesses of Africa on the resilience of women entrepreneurs during Covid.

The study documents insights which show the significant role in which women entrepreneurs play in creating and retaining jobs while building sustainable businesses.

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to the founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken about the study.

One thing I know is that women entrepreneurs have job creation in their DNA. It is one of the key motivating forces of them wanting to create businesses in the first place.

Melanie Hawken, Founder and CEO - Lionesses of Africa

They want to create businesses with impact hence the focus on job creation. They don't just want to make a quick buck, they want to create legacy businesses.

Melanie Hawken, Founder and CEO - Lionesses of Africa

Listen to the full interview below...




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
