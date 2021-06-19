Another cold snap expected to hit parts of SA this weekend





JOHANNESBURG - With the country still reeling from last week’s power outages, the South African Weather Service on Saturday said another cold snap was expected to hit parts of the country over the next two days.

It said temperatures will drop in Gauteng, parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal, with a chance of rain in some of the provinces.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini, said, “There will be a drop in temperatures in the Eastern parts of the country, including Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN, with most of the temperatures expected to drop in the north-eastern parts of these areas.”

