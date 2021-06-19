Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker
This one is for sneaker lovers.
Nondumiso Mabaso has created a unisex luxury sneaker line called 'Step Into Greatness Already' SIGA for short.
Mabaso speaks to Bongani Bingwa about why she created the line and she explains why the sneakers are individually handcrafted.
We launched our first sneaker in 2019, and it is a handcrafted Italian leather sneaker. Why I created this brand is to remind South Africans and Africans generally just how much greatness we possess within ourselves.Nondumiso Mabaso, Managing Director - SIGA Sneakers
I think it is very important for us to support local businesses and besides that, it is also very important for us as entrepreneurs to build that trust in the market.Nondumiso Mabaso, Managing Director - SIGA Sneakers
As SIGA our promise is not just good shoes but also durable good shoes.Nondumiso Mabaso, Managing Director - SIGA Sneakers
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Supplied
More from Walking the Talk in Youth Month
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector
In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries.Read More
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers
Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hustles, as well as a study Henley conducted looking into the sector.Read More
Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study
John Perlman talks to Lauren Graham from the University of Johannesburg about what works and what doesn't work when it comes to youth employment.Read More
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections
Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections.Read More
Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate'
Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, says as young people they fight to claim a space in corporate, politics and municipalities.Read More
The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people
Youth Capital project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says policy implementation falls flat and we need ways to improve the economy.Read More
'This is a disaster': What must be done to address SA’s youth unemployment?
Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise, says young South Africans are desperate to get employed and they're trying everything they can.Read More
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Food insecurity was biggest impact on students during lockdown - Report
Chief Research Specialist at HSRC Professor Sibusiso Sifunda discusses their report on the impact of Covid-19 on students.Read More