Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker





This one is for sneaker lovers.

Nondumiso Mabaso has created a unisex luxury sneaker line called 'Step Into Greatness Already' SIGA for short.

Mabaso speaks to Bongani Bingwa about why she created the line and she explains why the sneakers are individually handcrafted.

We launched our first sneaker in 2019, and it is a handcrafted Italian leather sneaker. Why I created this brand is to remind South Africans and Africans generally just how much greatness we possess within ourselves. Nondumiso Mabaso, Managing Director - SIGA Sneakers

I think it is very important for us to support local businesses and besides that, it is also very important for us as entrepreneurs to build that trust in the market. Nondumiso Mabaso, Managing Director - SIGA Sneakers

As SIGA our promise is not just good shoes but also durable good shoes. Nondumiso Mabaso, Managing Director - SIGA Sneakers

Listen to the full interview below...