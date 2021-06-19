Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector
Inspired by musician Akon, Emmanuel Ngulube and Daniel Eyre want to provide power to households in villages around the continent.
The Duo started E&T Minerals which is now a reputable Black-owned minerals trading and brokerage house.
Their company is one of the companies bidding for Optimum Coal Mine, which has been placed under business rescue since 2018.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ngulube says electricity plays a huge role in society.
Doubt has been part of the journey and we have just been focusing on keeping our heads down, keeping focus and learning to be efficient, reliable and an excellent partner to our stakeholders.Emmanuel Ngulube, Co-founder - E&T Minerals
I think as young people we want too much credibility too soon or we expect to just walk into the room and everybody believes what we are saying. It takes time, it takes dedication and it takes a lot of patience.Emmanuel Ngulube, Co-founder - E&T Minerals
Ngulube says they have been trying to bid for Optimum Coal mine since it was placed on business rescue.
We have always believed we have the right plan for Optimum. A plan that wasn't focused on money and funding because a lot of the time people just look at money but they don't look at structures that they are implementing.Emmanuel Ngulube, Co-founder - E&T Minerals
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Supplied
