COVID-19: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,575 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 810,164.
One hundred and forty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,590 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 10,510 new cases and 118 deaths**
On the recovery front, 1,640,849 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,6%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,137,071 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
19 June 2021 number of #COVID19 confirmed cases in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/vHh1Q9c4Aw— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 19, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation - Attorney
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron about what the law says about parental alienation.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19
A statement from the mayor’s office said on Sunday that Makhubo was in self-quarantine.Read More
'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation'
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about the impact of parental alienation on children.Read More
Study into NPO sector finds moderate to severe psychological distress
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Wits Biological Anthropologist Dr Andrew Kim about a study on the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of NPOs.Read More
Officials extinguish blaze at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
It is understood that a small blaze started in the laundry section of the facility, which is also near a COVID vaccination site.Read More
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector
In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries.Read More
Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker
In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries.Read More
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation
Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs.Read More
Another cold snap expected to hit parts of SA this weekend
Rain is also expected in some parts of the country.Read More