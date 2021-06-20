COVID-19: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths





South Africa has recorded 13,575 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 810,164.

One hundred and forty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,590 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the recovery front, 1,640,849 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,6%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,137,071 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.