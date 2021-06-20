Study into NPO sector finds moderate to severe psychological distress





A recent study has found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness within Non-Profit organisations.

The survey conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) in partnership with Tshikululu Social Investments, the two organisation assessed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on NGOs and staff psychological well-being.

The study also found that the Covid-1p pandemic has placed a massive strain on services offered by NPOs which negatively impacted the mental health of those working in these organisations.

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Wits Biological Anthropologist Dr Andrew Kim.

Based on an online survey we did across the NPO's sector across South Africa almost 200 different respondents across the country we find that in our sample about two-thirds of people reported having moderate to severe rates of psychological distress. Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist - Wits

About half of those people are exhibiting psychiatric symptoms. Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist - Wits

Kim says a lot of people in the study mentioned they were not seeking professional mental health care.

We finding that those who are putting so much effort into helping other people don't necessarily have the capacity or resources to help themselves. Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist - Wits

Listen to the full interview below...