Study into NPO sector finds moderate to severe psychological distress
A recent study has found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness within Non-Profit organisations.
The survey conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) in partnership with Tshikululu Social Investments, the two organisation assessed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on NGOs and staff psychological well-being.
The study also found that the Covid-1p pandemic has placed a massive strain on services offered by NPOs which negatively impacted the mental health of those working in these organisations.
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Wits Biological Anthropologist Dr Andrew Kim.
Based on an online survey we did across the NPO's sector across South Africa almost 200 different respondents across the country we find that in our sample about two-thirds of people reported having moderate to severe rates of psychological distress.Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist - Wits
About half of those people are exhibiting psychiatric symptoms.Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist - Wits
Kim says a lot of people in the study mentioned they were not seeking professional mental health care.
We finding that those who are putting so much effort into helping other people don't necessarily have the capacity or resources to help themselves.Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist - Wits
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/3wW2fBjptQo
More from Local
There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation - Attorney
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron about what the law says about parental alienation.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19
A statement from the mayor’s office said on Sunday that Makhubo was in self-quarantine.Read More
'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation'
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about the impact of parental alienation on children.Read More
Officials extinguish blaze at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
It is understood that a small blaze started in the laundry section of the facility, which is also near a COVID vaccination site.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths
The Health Department says 2,137,071 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector
In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries.Read More
Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker
In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries.Read More
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation
Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs.Read More
Another cold snap expected to hit parts of SA this weekend
Rain is also expected in some parts of the country.Read More