Officials extinguish blaze at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters and security staff on Sunday extinguished a small blaze at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
It is understood that the fire started in the laundry section of the facility, which is also near a COVID vaccination site.
Officials suspect that the fire was possibly triggered by a heater that was not switched off by one of the employees.
The blaze destroyed the office and a room, which keep records of the laundry and some linen.
Operations at the facility are running normal as the blaze was extinguished before it could spread to other parts of the hospital.
Senior officials were still at the scene at around lunchtime on Sunday - they confirmed no one was injured.
This comes as authorities are still assessing the damage of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital following a fire which forced its closure in April.
Thousands of patients have been affected and some were transferred to other facilities in the province including Chis Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
