'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation'





Divorce and separation can breed bad blood between parents and children when one partner uses the children to target the other partner.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on parental alienation, Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane says the child becomes collateral damage in separation whether the parents were married or not.

It (parental alienation) takes on many forms in terms of things they say about the other parent or things they don't say about the parent. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

They would lie, distort, exaggerate and they would guilt-trip the child and gradually turning them against the parent. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Jiyane says with parental alienation, the child is robbed of their innocence.

The child is burdened with issues they do not have the capacity to process and understand. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

