



JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the mayor’s office said on Sunday that Makhubo was in self-quarantine.

“Gauteng and indeed Johannesburg are officially in a third wave and residents are urged to take the necessary non-medical precautions seriously and to ensure they wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement in compliance with the Level-3 regulations currently in place”, wrote Mlimandlela Ndamase.

The Mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 in the City whilst in self-quarantine.

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19