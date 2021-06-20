There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation - Attorney





Attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron says parents should try meditation because children only have one childhood.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Theron says children and fathers are suffering due to parental alienation.

He says parental alienation happens on both parents but most of the time the children are awarded to the mother.

There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation. Unfortunately, even though everybody knows about it and knows what it's about, it is still not recognised in our law. Shando Theron, Attorney - Theron & Theron Attorneys

Unfortunately in most cases, custody is awarded to the woman and the father will pick up the children two weeks later he will come to pick up his children but they will refuse to get into his car because they are afraid of him and he has done nothing. Shando Theron, Attorney - Theron & Theron Attorneys

