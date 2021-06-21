COVID-19: South Africa records 13,155 new cases and 112 deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
#FixMy Joburg:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Today at 16:10
Bantu Holomisa’s UDM to challenge SAA sale to Takatso consortium
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 16:20
New car owners to repair vehicles at service providers of choice come July 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Warren Tucker, Car Expert
Today at 16:50
More than 200 qualified doctors still waiting for jobs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Thami Sosibo
Today at 17:10
SA hospital groups ready for a surge in Covid cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Kim Faure, Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Clinical Performance Manager
Today at 17:20
Small towns are collapsing across South Africa. How it’s starting to affect farming
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at Agri SA
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature, 'The Economy on Your Doorstep' by Ayabonga Cawe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ayabonga Cawe - Development economist, host of Metro FM talk and columnist
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Latest Local
It is an irresponsible call to say schools must close - Elijah Mhlanga Mandy Wiener speaks to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Dr Chris Klopper ahead of the teacher's vaccine rollout of Wednesday. 21 June 2021 1:39 PM
Gqeberha's name remains unchanged as 'renaming is part of symbolic reparation' Department of Arts, Culture and Sports spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu says the renaming of geographical features is in line with th... 21 June 2021 1:22 PM
EXPLAINER: What to do when a fire breaks out Have someone at the street to flag down the fire engines as they approach. 21 June 2021 11:41 AM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 1:03 PM
Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 11:47 AM
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs. 19 June 2021 11:10 AM
View all Business
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
View all Africa
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Opinion
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,155 new cases and 112 deaths

21 June 2021 6:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
COVID third wave
third wave infections

The Health Department says 2,141,624 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,823,319.

One hundred and twelve more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,702 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths

On the recovery front, 1,647,503 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,4%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,141,624 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




21 June 2021 6:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
COVID third wave
third wave infections

More from Local

It is an irresponsible call to say schools must close - Elijah Mhlanga

21 June 2021 1:39 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Dr Chris Klopper ahead of the teacher's vaccine rollout of Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha's name remains unchanged as 'renaming is part of symbolic reparation'

21 June 2021 1:22 PM

Department of Arts, Culture and Sports spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu says the renaming of geographical features is in line with the TRC, and it's important that we are able to transform the landscape in a manner that represents our history, our culture and our language.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: What to do when a fire breaks out

21 June 2021 11:41 AM

Have someone at the street to flag down the fire engines as they approach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Fire safety hints and tips

21 June 2021 11:30 AM

Keep gas cylinders out of the kitchen and have gas installations fitted by specialists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the KwaHlathi crystals may not be worth any value

21 June 2021 10:55 AM

Social media and news had been abuzz with news of the discovery of "diamonds" over the past couple of weeks after the first stones were found by a herdsman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is still too many super spreader events, Gauteng numbers too high'

21 June 2021 8:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the government's response to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation - Attorney

20 June 2021 3:39 PM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron about what the law says about parental alienation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19

20 June 2021 3:23 PM

A statement from the mayor’s office said on Sunday that Makhubo was in self-quarantine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation'

20 June 2021 3:20 PM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about the impact of parental alienation on children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study into NPO sector finds moderate to severe psychological distress

20 June 2021 2:37 PM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Wits Biological Anthropologist Dr Andrew Kim about a study on the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of NPOs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It is an irresponsible call to say schools must close - Elijah Mhlanga

Local

Gqeberha's name remains unchanged as 'renaming is part of symbolic reparation'

Local

Why the KwaHlathi crystals may not be worth any value

Local

EWN Highlights

3 firefighters injured, one person killed in Philippi blaze

21 June 2021 2:48 PM

Wrongly executed? Director hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty

21 June 2021 1:56 PM

Gigaba disputes former SAA CEO's testimony on meeting with Jet Airways

21 June 2021 1:18 PM

