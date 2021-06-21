'There is still too many super spreader events, Gauteng numbers too high'
Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says the government is worried about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.
Over the past 24-hour cycle, South Africa recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 infections.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kubayi-Ngubane says they are monitoring all provinces and paying attention to Gauteng.
We are monitoring all the provinces and we are seeing an increase across the provinces so it's not only Gauteng. Yes, Gauteng the numbers are too high but the trend is showing an increase in other provinces as well.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
There is still too many super spreader events and meeting. Our message for Gauteng is don't leave unless there is a need and if you leave the house, go to a place where you know you will be safe.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
Kubayi-Ngubane: There are too many superspreaders especially in Gauteng.— 702 (@Radio702) June 21, 2021
'I see a lot of gatherings and I am concerned about that'#702Breakfast #letswalkthetalk #Covid19SA #VaccineRollOutSA #ThirdWaveCovid @HealthZA
On the vaccine rollout, Kubayi- Ngubane says they are seeing fewer senior citizens registering for the vaccine.
I have received a request to say we need to consider opening the 40 plus, specifically because they are active they move and all those things, we are looking at that.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
We would like to see the 40 plus registration open in the coming weeks so we can start making sure we vaccinate the people that are active and moving so we can save our economy as well.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
By the end of the week we will announce the changes and what we have learned and improvements of what we are going to do.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
Kubayi-Ngubane: The rate of registration is slow. Those registering are being vaccinated. #702Breakfast #letswalkthetalk #Covid19SA #VaccineRollOutSA #ThirdWaveCovid @HealthZA— 702 (@Radio702) June 21, 2021
Kubayi-Ngubane says the plans of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital are not missing.
During the apartheid times, some of the buildings were declared buildings that were under the national key point so they did not have plans. Previously you would not be required to have the plans registered with the municipality because they were declared they should not have those plans public.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
What we are doing, Gauteng Health has informed me they have the engineers to use 3D to be able to take pictures to be able to do the plans.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
Listen to the full interview below...
