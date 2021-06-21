WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic

Today at 15:50 #FixMy Joburg: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure

Today at 16:10 Bantu Holomisa’s UDM to challenge SAA sale to Takatso consortium Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm

Today at 16:20 New car owners to repair vehicles at service providers of choice come July 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Warren Tucker, Car Expert

Today at 16:50 More than 200 qualified doctors still waiting for jobs Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Thami Sosibo

Today at 17:10 SA hospital groups ready for a surge in Covid cases Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Kim Faure, Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Clinical Performance Manager

Today at 17:20 Small towns are collapsing across South Africa. How it’s starting to affect farming Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at Agri SA

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:08 Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature, 'The Economy on Your Doorstep' by Ayabonga Cawe The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ayabonga Cawe - Development economist, host of Metro FM talk and columnist

