WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released
And it's here, the official trailer for _Uthando Lodumo _has been released.
Gqom artist Babes Wodumo shared the trailer of the reality show which will stream on Showmax on 30 June.
The show will highlight the life of Wodumo and her husband Mampintsha.
