EXPLAINER: Fire safety hints and tips
More from Local
It is an irresponsible call to say schools must close - Elijah Mhlanga
Mandy Wiener speaks to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Dr Chris Klopper ahead of the teacher's vaccine rollout of Wednesday.Read More
Gqeberha's name remains unchanged as 'renaming is part of symbolic reparation'
Department of Arts, Culture and Sports spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu says the renaming of geographical features is in line with the TRC, and it's important that we are able to transform the landscape in a manner that represents our history, our culture and our language.Read More
EXPLAINER: What to do when a fire breaks out
Have someone at the street to flag down the fire engines as they approach.Read More
Why the KwaHlathi crystals may not be worth any value
Social media and news had been abuzz with news of the discovery of "diamonds" over the past couple of weeks after the first stones were found by a herdsman.Read More
'There is still too many super spreader events, Gauteng numbers too high'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the government's response to Covid-19.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,155 new cases and 112 deaths
The Health Department says 2,141,624 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation - Attorney
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron about what the law says about parental alienation.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19
A statement from the mayor’s office said on Sunday that Makhubo was in self-quarantine.Read More
'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation'
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about the impact of parental alienation on children.Read More