Gqeberha's name remains unchanged as 'renaming is part of symbolic reparation'
Gqeberha's name remains unchanged. Arts, Culture and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has rejected thousands of objections.
They received a petition of 12,402 residents of Nelson Mandela Bay but the minister has been firm on this.
Department of Arts, Culture and Sports spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu has more.
The decision has been taken and the minister has rejected all the objections with regard to the recent name changes. This is following all the processes that have taken place.Masechaba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Department of Arts, Culture and Sports
The minister has certainly taken all the objections into considerations. It is very important to realise that, as difficult as it is for people to accept change, this has been in the process, specifically the renaming process, is in line with the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission), which recommended then that the renaming of geographical features after those who contributed towards the attainment of freedom and democracy is part of symbolic reparation and it's important that we are able to transform the landscape in a manner that represents our history, our culture and our language.Masechaba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Department of Arts, Culture and Sports
Listen below for a full interview ...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12108224_cityscape-of-port-elizabeth-south-africa.html
