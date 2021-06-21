It is an irresponsible call to say schools must close - Elijah Mhlanga
The Department of Basic Education says it is ready for the vaccine rollout for school staff on Wednesday.
Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement over the weekend that they will use various approaches to ensure the successful rollout of the vaccines.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the data they have will assist in making sure the rollout runs smoothly.
The data collection systems of the department will be used. Your ID remains central in this. If you are not in persal, you should be in the other systems.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
With the increase in infections across the country, there have been calls for the department to close the schools but the department says it cannot afford to lose another school year.
That is an irresponsible call, even last year they said close schools but when we opened schools parents took their children to schools. It is a call by few people and it's funny that it is always the minority group that makes such calls that schools must be closed down.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
When we prepare to open schools those people are not there to offer their ideas. They are all about saying close but they don't tell you how to open they don't even contribute in that regard.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
On the other hand, The South African Teachers' Union executive officer Dr Chris Klopper says 87% of their members are in favour of the vaccine.
There are some members who are hesitant but we are trying to convince them.Dr Chris Klopper, Executive Officer - The South African Teachers’ Union
Source : @ElijahMhlanga/Twitter
