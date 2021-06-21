Streaming issues? Report here
'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising

21 June 2021 4:35 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
2021 local government elections
BGM

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress branch general meeting in Limpopo.

Violence again broke out at an African National Congress (ANC) branch general meeting (BGM) in Lephalale, Limpopo, over the weekend.

Two people were shot, and several others injured.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened and why.

This has halted all political activities, so there are no BGMs, there is no selection of candidates, processes have been stopped. But I also understand, the ANC at national level is trying to wrap its mind around what’s happening across some of the provinces with regards to the BGMs that are currently under way.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter

There’s always a bit of… tension with the selection of councillor candidates… we are headed towards local government elections, people are concerned about positions…

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter

Listen to the full audio below...




