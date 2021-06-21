'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising





Violence again broke out at an African National Congress (ANC) branch general meeting (BGM) in Lephalale, Limpopo, over the weekend.

Two people were shot, and several others injured.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened and why.

Ward 12 (Ga Seleka) Lephalale Sub region, two ppl were shot & 16 other's injuried during an ANC BGM meeting. Apparently Jack Maeko hooligans came with pangas, machetes, knobkerries to intimidate & harm people pic.twitter.com/mgMmiREnb8 — Kwena Molekwa (@Ruraltarain) June 20, 2021

This has halted all political activities, so there are no BGMs, there is no selection of candidates, processes have been stopped. But I also understand, the ANC at national level is trying to wrap its mind around what’s happening across some of the provinces with regards to the BGMs that are currently under way. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter

There’s always a bit of… tension with the selection of councillor candidates… we are headed towards local government elections, people are concerned about positions… Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter

Listen to the full audio below...