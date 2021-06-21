Holomisa heads to court to challenge Takatso-SAA deal
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has today met with its lawyers to discuss court action regarding Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s announcement that Takatso Consortium will buy a 51% stake in South African Airways (SAA).
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says Takatso Consortium is comprised of Global Aviation and Harith General Partners; the latter which was fingered by the Commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding the Public Investment Corporation (the Mpati Commission).
He tells John Perlman the entire SAA deal has been nebulous, and it is unclear how the government prioritised Harith as a partner after the negative things the Mpati Commission had to say about it.
There's never been any opposition to that [a strategic partner] but the call came from the workers to say 'do this transparently', but in this case, why we are going to court, is to say to government - or remind them - that it was parties like the UDM which called for the judicial commission of inquiry to be instituted at the PIC where there were serious allegations of maladministration...Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
To our surprise, we hear last week that one of the parties which were fingered - Harith - is one of the leaders which have been given SAA on a silver platter...Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
