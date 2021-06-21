Makhura welcomes deployment of SANDF in Gauteng to assist medically
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng government has welcomed the SANDF delegation sent to the province to boost COVID-19 medical efforts amid a third wave.
The province has recorded around 62% of the country's infection rate of coronavirus.
Premier David Makhura was joined by Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Monday afternoon to welcome the group.
Makhura said the military would start working this week as per directions from national government.
“We are grateful that the military service is deployed here but we’re going to continue to search for more resources, especially human resources.”
WATCH: MEC @DrMokgethi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital at the welcoming of members of the @SANDF_ZA deployed to Gauteng. #StaySafe #PlayYourPart pic.twitter.com/o75eJgPHde— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 21, 2021
WATCH: Director of SA Military Health Service Nursing, Brigadier General Z. Maso says a medical task group has been deployed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital as a result of the increasing number of #COVID19 patients in the province. pic.twitter.com/qWDyJbhdVs— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 21, 2021
This afternoon we welcome the capable medical task group deployed by the @SANDF_ZA to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) June 21, 2021
Despite being under fire, we will continue to fight the battle against #COVID19. The pandemic is out of control. Let us #StaySafe & avoid gatherings. pic.twitter.com/91ImIfW24E
COVID FATIGUE
Authorities said COVID-19 fatigue continued to be a key factor in what was amplifying the third wave.
By Saturday, the nation had reported over 70,000 new cases weekly; a figure that has increased by 48% compared to the previous week.
Doctor Mary Kawonga is the chair of the Gauteng premier's advisory committee on COVID-19.
“Teams on the ground in Gauteng that do the monitoring have identified that people are going on as if COVID-19 doesn’t exist.”
She's hopeful that more hands on deck will help stabilise the health system.
“I think the military will help greatly and bringing in more medical staff will see more beds opened up.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Makhura welcomes deployment of SANDF in Gauteng to assist medically
