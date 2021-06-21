Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Makhura welcomes deployment of SANDF in Gauteng to assist medically

21 June 2021 5:18 PM
by Sifiso Zulu & Lizell Persens
Tags:
SANDF
David Makhura
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Coronavirus

Premier Makhura said the military would start working this week as per directions from national government.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng government has welcomed the SANDF delegation sent to the province to boost COVID-19 medical efforts amid a third wave.

The province has recorded around 62% of the country's infection rate of coronavirus.

Premier David Makhura was joined by Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Monday afternoon to welcome the group.

Makhura said the military would start working this week as per directions from national government.

“We are grateful that the military service is deployed here but we’re going to continue to search for more resources, especially human resources.”

COVID FATIGUE

Authorities said COVID-19 fatigue continued to be a key factor in what was amplifying the third wave.

By Saturday, the nation had reported over 70,000 new cases weekly; a figure that has increased by 48% compared to the previous week.

Doctor Mary Kawonga is the chair of the Gauteng premier's advisory committee on COVID-19.

“Teams on the ground in Gauteng that do the monitoring have identified that people are going on as if COVID-19 doesn’t exist.”

She's hopeful that more hands on deck will help stabilise the health system.

“I think the military will help greatly and bringing in more medical staff will see more beds opened up.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Makhura welcomes deployment of SANDF in Gauteng to assist medically




