COVID-19: South Africa records 9,160 new cases and 93 deaths
South Africa has recorded 9,160 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,832,479.
Ninety-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,795 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths
On the recovery front, 1,656,680 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,4%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,144,204 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
21 June 2021 number of #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/BSUy9YPCpS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 21, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
'This thing is serious': 10-year-old COVID-19 survivor calls on SA to heed rules
Senior Researchers at the CSIR on Monday said the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gauteng had increased by 80% week-on-week.Read More
'What South Africa needs right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver on vaccines'
South African Bioinformatics Institute senior researcher Peter van Heusden talks about the mRNA hub and vaccine waivers.Read More
We manage severe patients at home because we can't get beds in hospital - Doctor
Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration member Dr Sheri Fanaroff says ambulances are lining up outside casualty with patients.Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Makhura welcomes deployment of medical SANDF members in Gauteng
Premier Makhura said the military would start working this week as per directions from national government.Read More
It is an irresponsible call to say schools must close - Elijah Mhlanga
Mandy Wiener speaks to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Dr Chris Klopper ahead of the teacher's vaccine rollout of Wednesday.Read More
Gqeberha's name remains unchanged as 'renaming is part of symbolic reparation'
Department of Arts, Culture and Sports spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu says the renaming of geographical features is in line with the TRC, and it's important that we are able to transform the landscape in a manner that represents our history, our culture and our language.Read More
EXPLAINER: What to do when a fire breaks out
Have someone at the street to flag down the fire engines as they approach.Read More
EXPLAINER: Fire safety hints and tips
Keep gas cylinders out of the kitchen and have gas installations fitted by specialists.Read More