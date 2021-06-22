COVID-19: South Africa records 9,160 new cases and 93 deaths

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- treating epilepsy holistically The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Stacey Holland - Live With With Stace

Dr Mark Opperman

Today at 12:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects the container terminal in Cape Town. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Isaacs

Today at 12:10 SAHPRA update on Vaccine Approvals. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:15 The Commission hears Flow of Funds evidence from a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations, London, Paul Holden. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Press conference on Donovan Moodley's parole. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Rob Matthews - Father Of Leigh Matthews at ...

Today at 12:27 IEC seeks public comment on proposed election deposit rates. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masego Shiburi - Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at Iec

Today at 12:37 SAHRC holds a national conference on racism The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gushwell Brooks- SAHRC Spokesperson.

Today at 12:52 Weather forecasters warn people to brace for cold front, wet weather and possible snowfalls. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction

Today at 12:56 Keshav Maharaj makes SA cricket history with hat trick. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stuart Hess- Cricket Writer for The Star

Today at 13:35 Mental Health Check-In: How to emotionally cope with loneliness The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Candice Cohen

Today at 13:41 The Green paper of marriages in SA The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Shaheeda Hoosein - Director of Conveyancing and Property Law at Gwina Attorneys

Today at 15:50 Is there a decline in people coming for vaccinations in pharmacies Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa

Today at 16:20 My HomeTown: Phoenix in Durban with Iman Rappetti Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Iman Rapetti - News Reporter at E-Tv

Today at 18:09 Covid-19's third wave resulting in elective surgeries are being cancelled in hospitals? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Kim Faure - Clinical Performance Manager at Mediclinic

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

