We manage severe patients at home because we can't get beds in hospital - Doctor





Gauteng Premier David Makhura has pleaded with residents to take the Covid-19 third wave seriously.

The province accounts for 69% of new Covid-19 infections reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Dr Sheri Fanaroff from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration says a number of general practitioners are they are treating Covid-19 patients at home as hospitals are overburdened.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Fanaroff says there is a shortage of beds in public and private hospitals in the province.

Most patients with Covid-19 are managed at home. A few very severe ones get to hospitals, we manage severe patients at home because of the fact we can't get hospital beds in general. Dr Sheri Fanaroff, Member - Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration

We are forced to send our patients by ambulance or by car to casualty and sometimes they wait outside casualty in cars and ambulances line up outside the hospitals to get into casualty. Dr Sheri Fanaroff, Member - Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration

Fanaroff says the healthcare system is strained and it seems the new strain of Covid-19 is more contagious.

The share number of patients we are seeing is just enormous. Instead of one or two members of the family being affected, we are seeing the whole family getting Covid-19. Dr Sheri Fanaroff, Member - Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration

People who are not taking this seriously obviously have not experienced a family member struggling to breathe. It is absolutely devastating to watch somebody struggling to take a breath whether at a hospital or at home. Dr Sheri Fanaroff, Member - Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration

Listen to the full interview below...