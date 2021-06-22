Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'What South Africa needs right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver on vaccines'

22 June 2021 9:34 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Intellectual property rights
Intellectual property
vaccine
mRNA sequence
vaccine waiver

South African Bioinformatics Institute senior researcher Peter van Heusden talks about the mRNA hub and vaccine waivers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country would establish the first messenger RNA (mRNA) technology transfer hub for Covid-19 vaccines.

This comes as South Africa battles with the Covid-19 third wave and a vaccine rollout that has been met with many challenges.

The hub is a partnership between South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of France.

Currently, only 3.1% of the continent’s population has been vaccinated compared to 67% in North America and 31% in Asia.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African Bioinformatics Institute senior researcher Peter van Heusden about the hub.

Much more vaccines could be made worldwide but the problem at the moment is that vaccine comes from a small number of companies who are holding onto both the intellectual property and the know-how in terms of how to manufacture these things.

Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher - South African Bioinformatics Institute

President Macron has to speak not just to us in South Africa but to his colleagues in the EU who played a terrible role in blocking and frustrating the negotiations in TRIPS waiver.

Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher - South African Bioinformatics Institute

What we need right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver that covers all forms of intellectual property and everything that relates to the pandemic.

Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher - South African Bioinformatics Institute

*TRIPS - Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property

A counsellor in South Africa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva Mustaqeem de Gama says there are less than ten pharmaceutical companies that dominate the market.

They have structured themselves in such a way that they have taken control of the bio-medical market and as a result, there is no incentive on the side of these companies to actually transfer any technology to have any competition in the market. If they restrict supply they can hike up prices.

Mustaqeem de Gama, Counsellor in South Africa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva

Listen to the full interview below...




