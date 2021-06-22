'What South Africa needs right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver on vaccines'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country would establish the first messenger RNA (mRNA) technology transfer hub for Covid-19 vaccines.
This comes as South Africa battles with the Covid-19 third wave and a vaccine rollout that has been met with many challenges.
The hub is a partnership between South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of France.
Currently, only 3.1% of the continent’s population has been vaccinated compared to 67% in North America and 31% in Asia.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African Bioinformatics Institute senior researcher Peter van Heusden about the hub.
Much more vaccines could be made worldwide but the problem at the moment is that vaccine comes from a small number of companies who are holding onto both the intellectual property and the know-how in terms of how to manufacture these things.Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher - South African Bioinformatics Institute
President Macron has to speak not just to us in South Africa but to his colleagues in the EU who played a terrible role in blocking and frustrating the negotiations in TRIPS waiver.Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher - South African Bioinformatics Institute
What we need right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver that covers all forms of intellectual property and everything that relates to the pandemic.Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher - South African Bioinformatics Institute
*TRIPS - Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property
A counsellor in South Africa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva Mustaqeem de Gama says there are less than ten pharmaceutical companies that dominate the market.
They have structured themselves in such a way that they have taken control of the bio-medical market and as a result, there is no incentive on the side of these companies to actually transfer any technology to have any competition in the market. If they restrict supply they can hike up prices.Mustaqeem de Gama, Counsellor in South Africa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Local
Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering
Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday.Read More
'Unfortunately Hate Crimes Bill is going to help more with recording hate crime'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery about the delay with the Hate Crimes Bill.Read More
Transnet CEO: 30% plus of our operations weekly are disrupted by cable theft
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Transnet group CEO Portia Derby about the inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 17,493 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 10,806
The Health Department says 2,312,873 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising
'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.Read More
DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group
According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and that doctors have confirmed that Gosiame Sithole did not give birth in recent times.Read More
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order
The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.Read More