'This thing is serious': 10-year-old COVID-19 survivor calls on SA to heed rules





Close schools? Go back to harder lockdown? Be stricter with those who break lockdown rules? South Africans have differing opinions on what should be done to tackle the third wave of COVID-19.

Over the last 24 hours, 93 people succumbed to the virus, with 9,160 new infections.

Senior Researchers at the CSIR on Monday said the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gauteng had increased by 80% week-on-week.

Gauteng is currently the epicentre of the third wave, accounting for more than 60% of the nation's caseload.

Clement Manyathela urged healthcare workers to call in on the 702 Open Line to tell their stories of what the healthcare sector is facing right now.

What we're seeing in Gauteng is a drastic increase in the number of COVID positive patients... but also in the number of people who need hospitalisation. It's gotten to the point whereby we're running out of hospital space, which is a very dangerous situation... We're going to be far worse than the last time [previous waves]... Now we're having to decide who gets a ventilator... Dr T, caller

In Gauteng, we are experiencing a crisis. The situation has gotten out of hand. So, we are experiencing a lot of pressure and it continues to worsen by the day. We are pleading with our people to minimise cobtact in any shape or form, including small gatherings... the consequences are devastating... We are really battling. Thabane Gumede, clinicologist, caller

COVID fatigue is real. It's even real for us as healthcare workers, we are tired. The biggest shortage is your high care and critical care beds. You don't know which patient will need high care... We are phoning Polokwane, Kimberely, wherever we can get beds to send patients to. Dr Sisanda, caller

Ten-year-old Mohau also called in to share his view.

On the 3rd of June, I went to school, then I didn't feel well and I told my class teacher and then she called my father. When she called my father, my father came to pick me up at school and took me to hospital. I did the COVID test and tested positive and I was isolating and my father took really good care of me. There's one thing I would like to say to everyone else; in the township people are not wearing masks, they do not listen to the president of South Africa - Ramaphosa - they just think that COVID is not there. This thing is serious. Mohau, caller

