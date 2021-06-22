Sahpra: We will stick to our mandate on vaccine approval
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it will not be pressured to allow the public access to any product that has not met the necessary regulatory requirements.
This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced it will march for the inclusion of the Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinovac vaccines for use.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sahpra senior manager for pharmaceutical evaluation Silverani Padayachee about the process of registering products.
We as Sahpra our mandate is to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of any medicinal product that is approved for public use.Silverani Padayachee, Senior manager: pharmaceutical evaluation - Sahpra
That is basically that stance that we take, we look at the science, the information that is provided and whether indeed it is going to be to the benefit and safe to use by the public irrespective of who says what that is the process we are going to be following. We will stick to our mandate.Silverani Padayachee, Senior manager: pharmaceutical evaluation - Sahpra
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
