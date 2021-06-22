Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'

22 June 2021 2:34 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Test cricket
West Indies
Keshav Maharaj
Stuart Hess
Geoff Griffin

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960 would be achieved by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.

Keshav Maharaj registered a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960.

The Proteas completed a 158-run victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday.

Stuart Hess, cricket writer for The Star, has more.

The hattrick is hugely significant and historic. It is the second time it has been done by a South African, only the 46th time in the 127-year history of Test cricket and just weird that it would be done by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Full credit to him, he is an incredibly hard worker behind the scenes, one of the guys that pitch 45 minutes before training starts officially so that he can start warming up, getting into bowling. He is really a hard worker and this is just reward for all that hard and effort that he has put in over the years.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

What does the fact that they have won the series mean for the team?

Massively important for them. It has been four yeras since that last won a series away from home. They have had so much trouble in the last two years.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Listen below for the full interview...




More from Sport

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement

9 June 2021 5:47 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership.

Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title

5 June 2021 6:45 PM

The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.

Read More arrow_forward

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021 9:00 PM

Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

28 May 2021 6:24 PM

Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row

27 May 2021 3:18 PM

Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.

Read More arrow_forward

'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'

24 May 2021 12:46 PM

Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools

19 May 2021 1:19 PM

With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.

Read More arrow_forward

The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

14 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.

Read More arrow_forward

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

14 May 2021 2:32 PM

Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

