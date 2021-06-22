Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'
Keshav Maharaj registered a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960.
The Proteas completed a 158-run victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday.
Stuart Hess, cricket writer for The Star, has more.
The hattrick is hugely significant and historic. It is the second time it has been done by a South African, only the 46th time in the 127-year history of Test cricket and just weird that it would be done by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
Full credit to him, he is an incredibly hard worker behind the scenes, one of the guys that pitch 45 minutes before training starts officially so that he can start warming up, getting into bowling. He is really a hard worker and this is just reward for all that hard and effort that he has put in over the years.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
What does the fact that they have won the series mean for the team?
Massively important for them. It has been four yeras since that last won a series away from home. They have had so much trouble in the last two years.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
