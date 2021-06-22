Found: The '1st iPad' back in Ramaphosa's hands after it 'disappears'
Note: This article has been updated to include the Presidency's comment.
JOHANNESBURG - For a moment on Tuesday, it seemed petty crime had found a victim in President Cyril Ramaphosa, much to the shock of the public.
Ramaphosa was in Cape Town on Tuesday for the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet.
As he was about to deliver the keynote on live TV - which he was to read from his iPad - he realised with visible shock that it had simply disappeared.
Many assumed it had been stolen...
They even steal the President’s IPad/ Amasela r all over. Where was the security. pic.twitter.com/q4oraomzIn— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 22, 2021
"I had my iPad. Do you know where they took my iPad to? This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people. It's always best that I keep all these things with me all the time. I had my iPad. I had it in my hand. It's gone. I lost it, it seems."
Ramaphosa had to sit down again until a backup copy of his speech was brought.
Some found this funny while others decried what they thought to be the brazenness of a crime that it could happen to our first citizen.
The Presidency said, however, that the president was making a joke.
"There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The President was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him - which it was before he began his remarks to media," Tyrone Seal, chief director of communications in the president's office, told Eyewitness News.
Where is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s iPad South Africa...??? Please help the President. #RoyalAM #Amakhosi4Life The EFF #RIPLuzukoNteleko Steve Komphela #CR17BankStatements Usher #COVID19 #Covid19SA #malemaon405 #AskAMan Rich Mnisi pic.twitter.com/2lly5OSdWv— Tebogo Ramaselele (@TebogoRamaselel) June 22, 2021
Nitsi the presidents iPad went missing during a live press conference?— Vusumuzi (@SlwaneToYou) June 22, 2021
Yifilm enjani le? pic.twitter.com/bdOUSnpNWO
The same place the police that are supposed to be serving and protecting the community. Taking a afternoon nap 😌— The Sober Barman 🍸🍹 (@RenatoToolz) June 22, 2021
meaning crime is a problem lead us leaders find the thief 😂🤣😂🤣— khenso manganyi (@kamanganyi) June 22, 2021
Hope they find the person who did this 😔😔The Pres sounds traumatized pic.twitter.com/9edIBLqlIC— Bongani (@Bongani_MKJ) June 22, 2021
it's not just an ordinary theft Njengele, it's a deliberate ploy to embarrass him...the looters who r feeling the net closing around them r sending out a signal that they r still in charge (not down & out yet) a sign of worst things to come!! ooh cry our beloved country 😭😭😭— Chief Thembu - House of Ceduma (@kebza1) June 22, 2021
Who stole his iPad? 🤣😂🤣 This is embarrassing nkosyam 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣#CR17BankStatements #MalemaOn405 #Covid19SA Rich Mnisi Steve Komphela #level5 Cyril Ramaphosa Gauteng pic.twitter.com/CLT0GRQ1o5— Nkosinati 🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) June 22, 2021
But, it seems crime may not have been to blame for the lost-and-found episode.
A few hours later, the "first iPad", as Ramaphosa's head of digital called it, was found and back in its owners hands, to his relief.
The First iPad has been found compatriots 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SBZGskAQLw— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@AthiGeleba) June 22, 2021
The way this caused panic for everyone 😂😂🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 22, 2021
If they can steal president iPad just like that, then the country security is in high risk.— Zuks waselalini (@ndalazm) June 22, 2021
That was not nice guys 😔— Great_lioness💋🇿🇦 (@Great_lioness) June 22, 2021
Those who are around the President are supposed to more vigilant
This article first appeared on EWN : Found: The '1st iPad' back in Ramaphosa's hands after it 'disappears'
