A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
“South Africa has a massive unemployment issue, and we don’t have the luxury of letting jobs stay vacant just because of long and outdated hiring processes.”
It's to address one of many obstacles to solving our record unemployment that entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk (a self-made millionaire at 24) has joined video software platform wamly.io.
RELATED: Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment
The one-way system is described as "disruptive technology developed in South Africa by South Africans."
According to a recent study it takes on average 52 days to fill a vacant position in South Africa says Broodryk, most of this period wasted on inefficient interviews.
Wamly will enable employers to screen through 30 candidates in the same time it takes to do a single Zoom interview, he says.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more on The Money Show.
Broodryk notes that Wamly was launched in 2018 but that it's really taking off as the Covid-19 pandemic actually proved to support the business.
He started using Wamly two years ago in his accounting firm because hiring new accountants was a process that took two to three months.
The app proved to be so efficient that Broodryk joined the company as an investor last year.
You get 200-300 CVs and it's a really lengthy process to interview people... Usually the interviews are very disappointing and you start the process all over again.Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor
The app allows you, via our technology, to send a link to your candidates and they do a one-way video interview where they answer your [supplied] questions, but without you being present.Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor
That literally took our hiring process down from 2-3 months down to a week.Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor
It has really taken off in the South African market with lots of corporates using us now.Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor
He points out that the pandemic has forced companies to do job interviews online in any case.
The advantage of Wamly is that the employer or team members no longer need to be on that video call.
Broodryk says it's being used for entry-level jobs all the way up to CEO positions.
Listen to Broodryk explain the benefits of the app:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golubovy/golubovy2102/golubovy210200051/163304479-video-call-internet-meeting-distance-partnership-virtual-cooperation-confident-successful-business-w.jpg
More from Business
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.Read More
Holomisa heads to court to challenge Takatso-SAA deal
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa tells John Perlman the entire South African Airways deal has been nebulous, and it is unclear how the government prioritised Harith as a partner after the negative things the Mpati Commission had to say about it.Read More
More from Local
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More
SA municipalities rack up R26bn irregular expenditure, FS, EC & NW the worst
The biggest defaulters with irregular expenditure are municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.Read More
Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen
Director Imtiaz Sooliman says they have had discussions with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and a major announcement is expected regarding Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.Read More
MEC Mamabolo 'impressed' with COVID-19 compliance in some Joburg taxi ranks
Jacob Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.Read More
Found: The '1st iPad' back in Ramaphosa's hands after it 'disappears'
As he was about to deliver the keynote - which he was to read from his iPad - President Ramaphosa realised with visible shock on his face that his iPad had disappeared not too long ago.Read More
Sahpra: We will stick to our mandate on vaccine approval
Mandy Wiener speaks to senior manager for pharmaceutical evaluation Silverani Padayachee about process of registering products.Read More
'This thing is serious': 10-year-old COVID-19 survivor calls on SA to heed rules
Senior Researchers at the CSIR on Monday said the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gauteng had increased by 80% week-on-week.Read More
'What South Africa needs right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver on vaccines'
South African Bioinformatics Institute senior researcher Peter van Heusden talks about the mRNA hub and vaccine waivers.Read More
We manage severe patients at home because we can't get beds in hospital - Doctor
Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration member Dr Sheri Fanaroff says ambulances are lining up outside casualty with patients.Read More