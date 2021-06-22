A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA





“South Africa has a massive unemployment issue, and we don’t have the luxury of letting jobs stay vacant just because of long and outdated hiring processes.”

It's to address one of many obstacles to solving our record unemployment that entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk (a self-made millionaire at 24) has joined video software platform wamly.io.

The one-way system is described as "disruptive technology developed in South Africa by South Africans."

According to a recent study it takes on average 52 days to fill a vacant position in South Africa says Broodryk, most of this period wasted on inefficient interviews.

Wamly will enable employers to screen through 30 candidates in the same time it takes to do a single Zoom interview, he says.

Broodryk notes that Wamly was launched in 2018 but that it's really taking off as the Covid-19 pandemic actually proved to support the business.

He started using Wamly two years ago in his accounting firm because hiring new accountants was a process that took two to three months.

The app proved to be so efficient that Broodryk joined the company as an investor last year.

You get 200-300 CVs and it's a really lengthy process to interview people... Usually the interviews are very disappointing and you start the process all over again. Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

The app allows you, via our technology, to send a link to your candidates and they do a one-way video interview where they answer your [supplied] questions, but without you being present. Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

That literally took our hiring process down from 2-3 months down to a week. Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

It has really taken off in the South African market with lots of corporates using us now. Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

He points out that the pandemic has forced companies to do job interviews online in any case.

The advantage of Wamly is that the employer or team members no longer need to be on that video call.

Broodryk says it's being used for entry-level jobs all the way up to CEO positions.

