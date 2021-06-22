Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted





The value of shares in listed hospital groups came under pressure on Tuesday with the number of Covid-19 infections steadily on the rise.

Gauteng is bearing the brunt of the third wave at this point and hospitals are under extreme pressure.

It's predicted that the Western Cape will follow suit unless the infection rate is brought under control.

Bruce Whitfield follows up on the cancellation of elective surgeries at Mediclinic with Dr Kim Faure, Clinical Performance Manager for Southern Africa.

Dr Faure says Mediclinic is trying to increase its Covid-19 capacity as far as possible.

One of the easiest ways to do that - unfortunately not pleasant for the patient - is to suspend elective surgeries in the hospitals where they have got the biggest need to increase that capacity. Dr Kim Faure, Clinical Performance Manager - Mediclinic

It gives us the ability to focus our intensive care and high care beds on those Covid patients that need it the most. Dr Kim Faure, Clinical Performance Manager - Mediclinic

It also allows us the capacity in the wards to be able to see Covid patients in treatment with oxygen if they need it, and to look after emergency admissions... Dr Kim Faure, Clinical Performance Manager - Mediclinic

Whitfield notes that this strategy comes at a huge cost to hospitals as elective surgeries are where the profit margins lie.

It's a difficult balancing act, Dr Faure acknowledges.

We are evaluating what happens in each hospital continuously... We try to focus on our primary purpose, which is to ensure that the patients seeking care can get the care that they need. Dr Kim Faure, Clinical Performance Manager - Mediclinic

The doctors are mainly in control of rescheduling of the elective surgeries but we are trying obviously to keep the capacity available where we can for emergency procedures. Dr Kim Faure, Clinical Performance Manager - Mediclinic

