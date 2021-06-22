MEC Mamabolo 'impressed' with COVID-19 compliance in some Joburg taxi ranks

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure. 22 June 2021 7:08 PM
SA municipalities rack up R26bn irregular expenditure, FS, EC & NW the worst The biggest defaulters with irregular expenditure are municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West. 22 June 2021 5:15 PM
Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen Director Imtiaz Sooliman says they have had discussions with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and a major announcement is expected re... 22 June 2021 5:13 PM
'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress... 21 June 2021 4:35 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
MEC Mamabolo 'impressed' with COVID-19 compliance in some Joburg taxi ranks

22 June 2021 4:35 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo
Coronavirus

Jacob Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he was pleased with the COVID-19 health and safety compliance at the busy Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Mamabolo started his visit by inspecting safety compliance at the loading bays.

The criteria I applied to evaluate compliance with COVID-19 protocols was firstly about, you know, during the COVID-19 first and second wave, we had worked with the taxi industry to create teams at the taxi ranks. These are basically made up of taxi rank marshalls and at every loading bay, we had made sure that there is a taxi marshall responsible for sanitising commuters and checking the masks and basically enforcing everything.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

So, it was found that those structures and committees and processes that were created were fully operational and were effective. I'm even more impressed with the Bree taxi rank where Faraday Taxi Association is operating.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

Listen to the full interview below...




