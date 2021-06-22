MEC Mamabolo 'impressed' with COVID-19 compliance in some Joburg taxi ranks
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he was pleased with the COVID-19 health and safety compliance at the busy Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD.
Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.
Mamabolo started his visit by inspecting safety compliance at the loading bays.
The criteria I applied to evaluate compliance with COVID-19 protocols was firstly about, you know, during the COVID-19 first and second wave, we had worked with the taxi industry to create teams at the taxi ranks. These are basically made up of taxi rank marshalls and at every loading bay, we had made sure that there is a taxi marshall responsible for sanitising commuters and checking the masks and basically enforcing everything.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC
So, it was found that those structures and committees and processes that were created were fully operational and were effective. I'm even more impressed with the Bree taxi rank where Faraday Taxi Association is operating.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC
Listen to the full interview below...
