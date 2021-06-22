SA municipalities rack up R26bn irregular expenditure, FS, EC & NW the worst
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke says irregular expenditure of R26 billion rand has been incurred by 246 municipalities in South Africa.
Maluleke also noted widespread non-compliance with legislation by the country’s municipalities.
Maluleke says there were over 800 instances where suppliers made false declarations and says only a handful of municipalities did things correctly.
The biggest defaulters are municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze tells John Perlman what else the AG uncovered.
That R26 billion is an improvement of R5 billion... 76% of that [R26 billion] is unauthorised irregular and fruitless, wasteful expenditure.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Listen to the full interview below...
