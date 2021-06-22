Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen





According to an article in Daily Maverick, Gauteng is in great difficulty.

This is evident from the calls to the organisation of desperation from medical professionals, families and patients. The overwhelming request is for oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and oxygen, or bed availability at hospitals.

Both private and public hospitals are filled to capacity.

"Beds are very difficult to come by. Patients travel from hospital to hospital to try to find an emergency department that is not busy. Once there, patients wait for hours before they can get access to a bed. The lucky ones get admitted, but the rest are sent home," the article says.

Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman has more.

We've been getting calls from general practitioners and physicians, saying they are no oxygen concentrators. To give patients a chance, we give them oxygen concentrators. Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers

On the reopening of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Sooliman said he had a meeting with the acting health minister and Gauteng premier.

Government is bogged down in its own rules. We had very positive discussions with the premier and a major announcement is expected. Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers

