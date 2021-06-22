Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Transnet National Ports Authority
harbours
Road freight
container port
Port Authority
South African ports
National Ports Act
Hlulani Mokwena
rail freight

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.
© Anton Ivanov/123rf.com 

South Africa has some of the most inefficient ports in the world.

Now President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority.

The country's ports authority will become an independent subsidiary of the parastatal, with its own board.

RELATED: 'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

The president described the move as major reform that "will increase the efficiency and competitiveness of our ports and enable greater investment in port infrastructure".

Ramaphosa said an essential part of addressing the current challenges is to create "a clear separation" between the roles of the infrastructure owner, which is the Transnet National Ports Authority, and the terminal operator, which is Transnet Port Terminal.

Transport economist Hlulani Mokwena has mixed feelings about the ports announcement.

On the one hand, yes, we are moving in the right direction in terms of government policy which is really to enhance private sector participation.

Hlulani Mokwena, Transport economist

There are some issues around the independence of an entity that will still be a subsidiary of Transnet, especially given that we are getting to that point where operations and infrastructure need to be separated and this is one step in that direction...

Hlulani Mokwena, Transport economist

... but there some nuances that must still be untangled by the ports regulator when they look at it.

Hlulani Mokwena, Transport economist

For more detail listen to the interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet




