COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths





South Africa has recorded 11,093 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,843,572.

Two hundred and ninety-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 59,092 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths

On the recovery front, 1,665,540 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,229,242 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.