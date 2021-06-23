COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths
South Africa has recorded 11,093 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,843,572.
Two hundred and ninety-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 59,092 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths
On the recovery front, 1,665,540 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,229,242 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
22 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa Total number of positive cases 1 843 572. Total number of new cases 11 093. Number of daily deaths 297 and cumulative number of total deaths 59 092 #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/f0h2N5MVrQ— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 22, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/halfpoint/halfpoint2002/halfpoint200200595/140546003-people-with-protective-suits-and-respirators-outdoors-coronavirus-concept-.jpg
More from Local
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More
SA municipalities rack up R26bn irregular expenditure, FS, EC & NW the worst
The biggest defaulters with irregular expenditure are municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.Read More
Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen
Director Imtiaz Sooliman says they have had discussions with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and a major announcement is expected regarding Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.Read More
MEC Mamabolo 'impressed' with COVID-19 compliance in some Joburg taxi ranks
Jacob Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.Read More
Found: The '1st iPad' back in Ramaphosa's hands after it 'disappears'
As he was about to deliver the keynote - which he was to read from his iPad - President Ramaphosa realised with visible shock on his face that his iPad had disappeared not too long ago.Read More
Sahpra: We will stick to our mandate on vaccine approval
Mandy Wiener speaks to senior manager for pharmaceutical evaluation Silverani Padayachee about process of registering products.Read More
'This thing is serious': 10-year-old COVID-19 survivor calls on SA to heed rules
Senior Researchers at the CSIR on Monday said the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gauteng had increased by 80% week-on-week.Read More
'What South Africa needs right now is a comprehensive TRIPS waiver on vaccines'
South African Bioinformatics Institute senior researcher Peter van Heusden talks about the mRNA hub and vaccine waivers.Read More