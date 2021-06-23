Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62
The Gauteng Department of Education says it is all systems go for teachers to receive their Covid-19 jabs.
The department has set aside about 62 vaccination sites across the provinces which do not include school premises.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gauteng education department head of department Edward Mosuwe says there are dedicated sites in the five regions for teachers to go to.
What the department has been able to do is to map each school against a site so having mapped that we now know school x will go to x site.Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department
From a scheduling point of view and because we don't want to disrupt teaching and learning, with our district officials and principals we have ensured that we will be taking teachers in batches.Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department
Mosuwe says all teachers will be informed by the principal when and where to go for their jabs.
Everybody who was in the persal system by the end of April has been loaded on EVDS system. However, we do know we have SGB employed educators and we also know there are teachers in independent schools, we have received their data from the different schools and have passed that on to the Department of Health.Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department
It is everybody in the space of the school and our district offices and education offices and to that extent, it is not only educators.Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/VACCINE_.html?sti=m1g2qgrazb8vp7botp|&mediapopup=119154224
More from Local
Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'
Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.Read More
WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths
The Health Department says 2,229,242 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More
SA municipalities rack up R26bn irregular expenditure, FS, EC & NW the worst
The biggest defaulters with irregular expenditure are municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.Read More
Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen
Director Imtiaz Sooliman says they have had discussions with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and a major announcement is expected regarding Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.Read More
MEC Mamabolo 'impressed' with COVID-19 compliance in some Joburg taxi ranks
Jacob Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.Read More
Found: The '1st iPad' back in Ramaphosa's hands after it 'disappears'
As he was about to deliver the keynote - which he was to read from his iPad - President Ramaphosa realised with visible shock on his face that his iPad had disappeared not too long ago.Read More