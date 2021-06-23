Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62





The Gauteng Department of Education says it is all systems go for teachers to receive their Covid-19 jabs.

The department has set aside about 62 vaccination sites across the provinces which do not include school premises.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gauteng education department head of department Edward Mosuwe says there are dedicated sites in the five regions for teachers to go to.

What the department has been able to do is to map each school against a site so having mapped that we now know school x will go to x site. Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department

From a scheduling point of view and because we don't want to disrupt teaching and learning, with our district officials and principals we have ensured that we will be taking teachers in batches. Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department

Mosuwe says all teachers will be informed by the principal when and where to go for their jabs.

Everybody who was in the persal system by the end of April has been loaded on EVDS system. However, we do know we have SGB employed educators and we also know there are teachers in independent schools, we have received their data from the different schools and have passed that on to the Department of Health. Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department

It is everybody in the space of the school and our district offices and education offices and to that extent, it is not only educators. Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department - Gauteng Education Department

