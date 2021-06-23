WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is investigating an incident involving two officers and a street vendor.
The incident which took place in Douglasdale park was captured on video by a passer-by who tried to intervene.
With the high levels of unemployment that we are facing, we should not be penalizing entrepreneurs.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 22, 2021
We should be finding ways to support them and to grow their businesses. This is not the way, there is no empathy whatsoever pic.twitter.com/bF07pMvf1y
