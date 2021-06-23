WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds

Today at 12:10 The Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, gets vaccinated at Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC

Today at 12:15 Call to include ECD centre staff on the teacher vaccination roll out. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream

Today at 12:23 What is the impact of the 3rd wave on kids - should schools still be open? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Daniel Israel- GP

Today at 12:27 Audio: Shutting down the economy to cover for vaccine failures adds insult to injury - John Steenhuisen. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

John Steenhuisen- DA leader

Today at 12:37 EWN Exclusive: Qualified intern doctors are anxiously waiting to be placed so they complete their medical training. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 12:41 The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Malusi Gigaba. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:56 Lawson Naidoo elected as new chairperson for Cricket South Africa board. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Lawson Naidoo - CSA Chairperson

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Headhunting in the age of lockdown and covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andrew Wood - Chief Financial Officer at The Unlimited

Today at 18:48 Honey loundering in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Oosthuizen - Founder at Honeybee Heroes

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual : The cost of modern living The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

