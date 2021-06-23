Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
The Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, gets vaccinated at Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC
Today at 12:15
Call to include ECD centre staff on the teacher vaccination roll out.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream
Today at 12:23
What is the impact of the 3rd wave on kids - should schools still be open?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Daniel Israel- GP
Today at 12:27
Audio: Shutting down the economy to cover for vaccine failures adds insult to injury - John Steenhuisen.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:37
EWN Exclusive: Qualified intern doctors are anxiously waiting to be placed so they complete their medical training.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:41
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Malusi Gigaba.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Lawson Naidoo elected as new chairperson for Cricket South Africa board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - CSA Chairperson
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Headhunting in the age of lockdown and covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Wood - Chief Financial Officer at The Unlimited
Today at 18:48
Honey loundering in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Oosthuizen - Founder at Honeybee Heroes
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The cost of modern living
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Bradley du Chenne, chief executive of Hippo.co.za
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.

The United Nations General Assembly in 1987 decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. As we mark such a day we continue to wrestle with this invisible enemy in our society.

Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre, here in Sandton is acutely aware of the struggles of addiction on a first-hand basis from a viewpoint of a former addict himself and currently a professional counselor. Working side by side with his wife, to assist their patients to transition back into society as long-term survivors.

The stigma out there is that addicts are bad people, thieves, etc. Our IQs are actually higher than those of most people out there.

Clive Blumenthal, Co-owner and counsellor - Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre

Whether you're pushed into rehab or went there on your own, it is vitally important to be given that security that you can be who you want to be.

Clive Blumenthal, Co-owner and counsellor - Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre

You can't do a short-term treatment. I wanna keep you for a year. It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Under three months is a waste of time. If you want to help someone, do not sound judgemental. Call him a heavy drinker, not an alcoholic.

Clive Blumenthal, Co-owner and counsellor - Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre

Listen below for the full interview...




