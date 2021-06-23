Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'





The United Nations General Assembly in 1987 decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. As we mark such a day we continue to wrestle with this invisible enemy in our society.

Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre, here in Sandton is acutely aware of the struggles of addiction on a first-hand basis from a viewpoint of a former addict himself and currently a professional counselor. Working side by side with his wife, to assist their patients to transition back into society as long-term survivors.

The stigma out there is that addicts are bad people, thieves, etc. Our IQs are actually higher than those of most people out there. Clive Blumenthal, Co-owner and counsellor - Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre

Whether you're pushed into rehab or went there on your own, it is vitally important to be given that security that you can be who you want to be. Clive Blumenthal, Co-owner and counsellor - Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre

You can't do a short-term treatment. I wanna keep you for a year. It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Under three months is a waste of time. If you want to help someone, do not sound judgemental. Call him a heavy drinker, not an alcoholic. Clive Blumenthal, Co-owner and counsellor - Journey Recovery & Wellness Centre

