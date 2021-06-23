'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list





The Democratic Alliance (DA) list of campaign managers across South African municipalities in lead up to this year's local government elections was released this week and it stirred controversy.

In a country of a majority-black race, the list is completely dominated by white men and only two women.

The party has defended its list and the lack of diversity, claiming the managers are experienced and were appointed on merit and that it's still the most diverse party in the country.

The DA’s campaign managers for the upcoming 2021 election.



The most diverse party is SA pic.twitter.com/usZmBwRaaY — Graham Charters (@Graham7Charters) June 21, 2021

Clement Manyathela called on listeners to call into the open line to share their thoughts.

Are you telling me right now they couldn't pick one black leader who's got the experience and expertise to be leading campaigns in one of the regions? Clement Manyathela, Show host

We must acknowledge, even the DA must acknowledge, that the DA is a white-owned party. If that is the case then Clement, we cannot force onto them people that they don't represent. DA represents, let's just say the majority are white constituents. And therefore, when we look at them we must acknowledge that we can't force black people on them. Khustas, Caller

What they show is BEE is so important because whites are still racist, that's the bottom line. We can scrap BEE tomorrow. They're a bunch of white privileged denialists but this just shows white privilege on steroids. Wayne, Caller

