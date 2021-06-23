ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'
Calls have been made to include early childhood development centres (ECD) staff in the teacher vaccination rollout.
Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream, has more.
It is disappointing. The whole time we have been pretty much ignored by the government. There is always a case about transmission. This is discrimination and it is not right.Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream
We have written to the Presidency, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Social Development (DSD). The Presidency and DBE both acknowledged receipt of the letter but DSD has not acknowledged the letter.Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream
Mandy Winer says the Department of Basic Educations has said they ECDs have not been considered yet.
Listen below for the full interview...
