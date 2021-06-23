'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo has been elected the new chair of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Steven Budlender has been chosen as the lead independent director at the first meeting of the new board, according to espncricinfo.com.
The elections complete the process outlined in the Memorandum of Incorporation that the CSA established under the minister-appointed interim board. One of the key factors was in ensuring good governance through a majority independent board with an independent chairperson.
Naidoo is the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group, a political risk consultancy.
Lawson Naidoo tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
It has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report. It is time to stabilise the administration of the game. The role of the board is to bring all stakeholders together.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Listen below for the full interview...
