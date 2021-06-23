Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33





Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says the vaccine rollout for the education sector is going according to plan.

Lesufi received his jab at the Rabasotho community hall in Tembisa on Wednesday morning accompanied by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

The educators, staff, school governing body personnel are being given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Lesufi says they are excited that teachers have come out to receive their jabs.

RELATED: Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62

We must do this within two weeks and I told the manager in no uncertain terms will I apply for an extension. There are so many people that are waiting and want the vaccine, I don't want the education sector to be selfish and delay. We must get vaccinated and hand over the baton to the next sector. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Lesufi says the number of schools that have closed due to Covid-19 has increased.

We are seating at 33, we know that there is a cluster outbreak around the Roshnee area and that have increased the numbers. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

We have no leaner that is in ICU because they are covid-19 positive, we have no leaner that has passed on in our province on the basis that they were declared covid-19 positive. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

The closure of schools last year cost us a backlog of almost five years of academic years that we need to recover. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Listen to the full interviews below...