R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an order to freeze all accounts linked to controversial company Digital Vibes.
The SIU was granted the preservation order last week to freeze about R22 million held in bank and investment accounts linked to entities or individuals who received payments from Digital Vibes.
The firm is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.
The SIU’s freezing order comes about two weeks after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa while the investigation into the Digital Vibes contract is concluded.
Mkhize has been linked to certain individuals in the company who previously worked closely with him.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the SIU approached the Special Tribunal for the preservation order to freeze the accounts following an investigation into allegations of unlawful and irregular procurement.
The SIU said the Department paid approximately R150 million to Digital Vibes, with about R25 million paid in respect of the NHI media campaign.
It said R125 million of the contract was in respect of the COVID-19 contract.
The SIU’s final report is expected to be ready by the end of June.
ALSO READ:
* President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga
* Digital Vibes scandal a blow for Mkhize's ambitions and the ANC, say insiders
* Mkhize: My family agreed that all funds from Digital Vibes must be returned
On 8 June the Presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave.
"This period of special leave will enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes," the Presidency said in a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon.
"The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the president awaits a report on the outcome of this probe."
The embattled health minister had been under pressure from some quarters to step aside in the wake of the Digital Vibes contract scandal.
The company is owned by people Mkhize himself called "fellow comrades" and was awarded a contract worth millions of rand, which was flagged by the Auditor-General as irregular and potentially wasteful spending.
It since emerged Mkhize and his son also might have benefitted personally from the deal.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order
Source : @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
More from Politics
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list
The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were appointed on merit as well as that it's still the most diverse party in the country.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress branch general meeting in Limpopo.Read More
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'
The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.Read More
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power
'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday.Read More
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'
Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.Read More
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.Read More
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections
Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections.Read More
More from Local
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province.Read More
ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'
Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the government and there is always a case about transmission.Read More
Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'
Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.Read More
WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education head of department Edward Mosuwe about the vaccine rollout for the education sector.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths
The Health Department says 2,229,242 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More