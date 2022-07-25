Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - how investors can often get a look before the big boys at smaller stocks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Today at 20:10
Legal Matter: Compassionate Leave court ruling and implications
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Irvin Lawrence - Legal expert and executive for employment at ENSafrica
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in... 26 July 2022 12:11 PM
View all Local
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma. 25 July 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commis... 26 July 2022 10:35 AM
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 26 July 2022 9:50 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 July 2022 9:29 AM
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control' Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster... 26 July 2022 8:58 AM
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a fami... 25 July 2022 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league... 26 July 2022 2:13 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Business

Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns

* 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Competition
Sponsored Content
Trucker
Thank you trucker
Iveco

The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!

As a result of overwhelming demand and the huge successes of the inaugural competition in 2021, #ThankYouTrucker is back! Following the hotly contested inaugural competition, IVECO SA, in partnership with the Road Freight Association (RFA), have announced details of the 2022 search for the best trucker in South Africa.

Trucking is the backbone of domestic supply chains and without trucks, our economy stops.

Martin Liebenberg, Managing Director - IVECO SA

Despite the war in Ukraine, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, unrest, natural and national disasters, massive fuel price hikes and sporadic supply chain disruptions, our truck drivers continue to deliver what we need every day and go the extra mile. Through the #ThankYouTrucker campaign, IVECO SA and the RFA want to honour and celebrate the great work and efforts of our nation’s most exceptional drivers.

Martin Liebenberg, Managing Director - IVECO SA

How to Enter

Thank You Trucker is looking for the most extraordinary freight driver: a remarkable individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty. This driver is helpful, trustworthy, dependable, caring and passionate about their career in trucking.

Fleet owners and managers can nominate any number of drivers they believe meet the criteria. Entries open on 11 June and close on 3 September 2022.

R50 000 will be awarded to the winning driver. The driver in second place will win R10 000, with the third-placed driver receiving R5 000.

The Transport Industry’s Choice

Thank You Trucker is a unique opportunity for the industry to thank truck drivers for their commitment, professionalism, tireless efforts and dedication to a tough job. We look forward to receiving nominations for this year’s competition.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive - The Road Freight Association

For more info/Enter now button: www.thankyoutrucker.co.za

The Thank You Trucker competition is supported by Arrive Alive, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Trucking Wellness.




* 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Competition
Sponsored Content
Trucker
Thank you trucker
Iveco

More from World

Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations

26 July 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'

25 July 2022 12:36 PM

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago

22 July 2022 12:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall

21 July 2022 2:40 PM

Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine

21 July 2022 10:24 AM

The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will WHO finally declare monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency?

21 July 2022 6:26 AM

John Perlman spoke to Professor Helen Rees, WHO’s African regional immunisation technical advisory group chair, on why this matter is being reconsidered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up

20 July 2022 2:12 PM

'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Putin looks for other alliances amid sanctions from US, Europe'

20 July 2022 8:23 AM

Scholar of International Relations, who focuses on the international political economy, Dr Oscar van Heerden says Russian President Vladamir Putin is building relations with other countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London

26 July 2022 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral

26 July 2022 9:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'

26 July 2022 8:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster shots and new vaccines with the progression of COVID-19 variants. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons

26 July 2022 6:36 AM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts

25 July 2022 2:45 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA

25 July 2022 10:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral

25 July 2022 10:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's okay to groove, says Fourways Farmers Market owner

25 July 2022 9:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert

24 July 2022 12:10 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

23 July 2022 12:41 PM

A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition

25 July 2022 1:18 PM

Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month

24 July 2022 1:49 PM

Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final

19 July 2022 10:37 AM

Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Square's SunBet Arena on Saturday, August 13.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral

19 July 2022 10:04 AM

Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible'

15 July 2022 12:16 PM

Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account

15 July 2022 10:44 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral

8 July 2022 9:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival

7 July 2022 10:08 AM

Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year hiatus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

26 July 2022 10:35 AM

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.

26 July 2022 9:50 AM

This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 9:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert

25 July 2022 8:21 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and research company Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy

25 July 2022 7:48 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings

25 July 2022 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again

25 July 2022 6:42 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's why you should start saving, NOW!

25 July 2022 12:39 PM

July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'

25 July 2022 12:36 PM

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome

Sport

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

Business Local

We've done everything possible for extradition of Gupta brothers: Lamola

Local

EWN Highlights

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:54 PM

Motsoaledi: ANC proposes sweeping changes to key policies on migration laws

26 July 2022 6:32 PM

Cosatu: Govt has been making promises to fix SA electricity crisis

26 July 2022 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA