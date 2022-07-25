Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns





As a result of overwhelming demand and the huge successes of the inaugural competition in 2021, #ThankYouTrucker is back! Following the hotly contested inaugural competition, IVECO SA, in partnership with the Road Freight Association (RFA), have announced details of the 2022 search for the best trucker in South Africa.

Trucking is the backbone of domestic supply chains and without trucks, our economy stops. Martin Liebenberg, Managing Director - IVECO SA

Despite the war in Ukraine, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, unrest, natural and national disasters, massive fuel price hikes and sporadic supply chain disruptions, our truck drivers continue to deliver what we need every day and go the extra mile. Through the #ThankYouTrucker campaign, IVECO SA and the RFA want to honour and celebrate the great work and efforts of our nation’s most exceptional drivers. Martin Liebenberg, Managing Director - IVECO SA

How to Enter

Thank You Trucker is looking for the most extraordinary freight driver: a remarkable individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty. This driver is helpful, trustworthy, dependable, caring and passionate about their career in trucking.

Fleet owners and managers can nominate any number of drivers they believe meet the criteria. Entries open on 11 June and close on 3 September 2022.

R50 000 will be awarded to the winning driver. The driver in second place will win R10 000, with the third-placed driver receiving R5 000.

The Transport Industry’s Choice

Thank You Trucker is a unique opportunity for the industry to thank truck drivers for their commitment, professionalism, tireless efforts and dedication to a tough job. We look forward to receiving nominations for this year’s competition. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive - The Road Freight Association

For more info/Enter now button: www.thankyoutrucker.co.za

The Thank You Trucker competition is supported by Arrive Alive, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Trucking Wellness.