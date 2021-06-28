Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition
Inspirational and heartwarming stories are streaming in for the #ThankYouTrucker competition, as fleet owners and managers from around the country nominate their top freight drivers for the prestigious award.
An initiative of IVECO SA and the Road Freight Association (RFA), the aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road – truck drivers. With nominations closing on 5 July, the time for entering the competition is fast running out.
The nominations demonstrate what incredible truck drivers we have in South Africa.Martin Liebenberg, Commercial Manager - IVECO SA
Here is what some of the nominators had to say: He/she:
- "Is a consummate professional in all of his duties and goes above and beyond our expectations to support us."
- "is the MOST EXTRA-ORDINARY driver any company could ask for!"
- "performs his functions as a delivery specialist with pride and pure professionalism"
- "has always gone the extra mile and most of the clients that he has done driver trips for ask for him to do more trips for them."
- "is an asset to the business and an exceptional example to all the other drivers."
- "is always ready to deliver our loads fast and safely, while saving the company thousands of rands."
- "is always 10 steps ahead of his delivery time. All our clients love him."
- "is an exceptional professional and takes driving to the next level."
and finally...
- "Without you, our lives would be dull and freight would always be late."
It is impossible for our economy to function, or grow, without truck driver.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
They keep the wheels of our economy turning. Almost 80% of land freight is hauled on its roads, accounting for 73.8% of total land freight income.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
Nominations can be made online here. The finalists will be announced on 9 July and the public will have up until 24 July to vote online for the most deserving trucker. The driver with the most votes will win and will take home R50 000.
We are looking forward to sharing details of the finalists next month!Martin Liebenberg, Commercial Manager - IVECO SA
The #ThankYouTrucker competition is supported by Arrive Alive, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Trucking Wellness.
