I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba said he didn’t know what the Guptas were up to and just because he was friends with Ajay Gupta, that didn’t mean he aided their actions or that he was complicit.
Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.
READ:
- SOEs told they'd be privatised, so didn't invest in new infrastructure - Gigaba
- Mahlangu regretted organising meeting between Dames & Guptas, says Gigaba
He also denies that he allowed them to bring marine mining Alexkor to its knees.
“Nothing presented here places me anywhere near the money; I have not taken the money, I have not delivered the money anywhere, I’ve not been part of the contracts - so to the extent that it happened during my tenure it would be purely coincidental,” Gigaba said.
He said appointments of executives and board members of SOEs made during his time were not influenced by the Guptas.
But what about appointing Gupta-linked Scarlet Sky to market and sell diamonds for Alexkor - even though it had no license or experience - and making the company abandon marine mining in the Northern Cape to go into coal mining in Mpumalanga?
“That I set the wheels in motion for the establishment of Alex coal? I reject that.”
But evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh said the coincidence couldn’t be ignored: “This looting was not conducted by some unknown entity, it was being conducted by the Gupta brothers and of them was your friend.”
Gigaba responded, saying: “I knew Mr Ajay and there are many people that we all know, and many get involved in wrongdoing and knowing a person doesn’t make you complicit in their wrongdoing if they are involved in wrongdoing.”
Gigaba has concluded his evidence but is yet to cross examine his estranged wife Norma Mngoma.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
More from Business
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?
Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.Read More
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.Read More
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
More from Local
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order
The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.Read More
Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province.Read More
ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'
Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the government and there is always a case about transmission.Read More
Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'
Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.Read More
WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education head of department Edward Mosuwe about the vaccine rollout for the education sector.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths
The Health Department says 2,229,242 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More