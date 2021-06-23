What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and th... 23 June 2021 6:06 PM
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
View all Local
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices? Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector. 23 June 2021 4:25 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Education
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
parents
money management
life skills
teaching children about money
financial skills

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

How often have you heard people lament that our education system should include teaching kids about money?

Well, Warren Ingram (personal financial Adviser and Executive Director of Galileo Capital) says many financially successful people learned their earliest money lessons at home, around the dinner table.

Doesn't that exclude children those growing up in households that don't have a good relationship with money, probably the majority in South Africa?

Ingram and Bruce Whitfield debate this important topic on The Money Show.

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

[Relying on schools] means you're outsourcing the problem, unfortunately. Like most things with education it can't be one or the other. It needs to be both.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Money is partly an educational issue he acknowledges, but it's also partly a behavioural one.

That's the thing that parents need to instill in children - the behavioural habits we all need to be good with money over our lifetime.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

In families that don't have access to the formal financial system, kids can still be taught about the basics like money going in and going out of the household.

We can measure that, we can count it... We need to find ways to make sure that what comes in is always slightly more than what goes out.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

That's a behaviour that we need to learn. It's things I think parents don't discuss with their children.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

If you feel inadequate about your own financial affairs, your openness to discussing money with your children is that much more limited, I would argue?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It's a good point, but it sounds like another excuse!

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

If your job is to teach your children life skills says Ingram, remember that money management is a life skill.

Listen to the insightful discussion and Ingram's tips below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money




23 June 2021 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Education
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
parents
money management
life skills
teaching children about money
financial skills

More from Business

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?

23 June 2021 4:25 PM

Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost

17 June 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences

17 June 2021 6:21 PM

Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works

17 June 2021 4:15 PM

Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case of unexpected changes to the transfer timeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale

17 June 2021 12:16 PM

The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate

17 June 2021 8:41 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom

16 June 2021 10:27 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?

16 June 2021 10:06 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group

Local

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

Local

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

Local

EWN Highlights

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique: official

23 June 2021 7:45 PM

SANDF members accused of cross-border smuggling to remain in custody

23 June 2021 7:08 PM

Decuplet drama: Gauteng govt to take legal action vs Rampedi, Independent Media

23 June 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA